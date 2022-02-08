SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Crosstown rivals Lincoln and O’Gorman met for the 2nd time this season with both teams entering the night ranked in the latest Prep Media Basketball Poll. The second-ranked Knights looked for the regular season sweep of the fifth-ranked Patriots.

Elliot Whitney was the focal point of the Patriots offense from the get go, and his 3 late in the first quarter gave Lincoln a 13-12 lead after 1.

The Patriots would outscore the Knights 16-10 in the 2nd quarter to take a 29-22 lead into halftime.

But O’Gorman would claw its way back in the 3rd quarter, with Matt Eng playing a big part in that, as the Knights led 41-39 going into the 4th.

Four quarters wouldn’t be enough Tuesday night as the two would need overtime to decide the victor. O’Gorman used a 10-0 run in the extra period to pull away for the 68-60 victory.

Elliot Whitney led all scorers with 29 points on the night, while O’Gorman was led by Matt Eng, who finished with 23 points in the win.