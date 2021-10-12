O’Gorman boys outlast Washington in penalty kicks, advance to State AA Final

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Defending Class AA Boys State Soccer champion O’Gorman title defense continues as the Knights knocked off Washington in penalty kicks in the semifinals.

O’Gorman entered the playoffs as the 8-seed. They knocked off Huron in the first round, and then upset No. 1 seed Jefferson in the quarterfinals to advance to the semifinals.

Standing in the way of another trip to the State Championship was fifth-seeded Washington.

The Warriors got the scoring started as Hagos Suleyman dribbled his way through the Knights defense and then slipped a shot past keeper Carter Hanson to put Washington up 1-0.

The Warriors would hold onto that lead until late in the match. With less than four minutes to play Evan Beier volleyed a Dominic Ripperda pass into the back of the net, sending this game to overtime.

In the first overtime, the Knights grabbed their first lead as Nickolas North headed in a corner kick. But overtime is not sudden death, so the Warriors season was still alive. They took advantage later in the first overtime as Harrison Dubisar scored the equalizer, eventually sending this game to penalty kicks.

Both teams would score on their first five tries in PKs, but O’Gorman keeper Carter Hanson finally came up with a stop on the sixth attempt. Ripperda would then send the Knights back to the state championship on the ensuing kick.

O’Gorman will face Yankton for the Class AA Boys State Soccer Championship Saturday at 7:00 p.m.