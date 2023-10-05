SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — O’Gorman defeated Washington 45-0 at Howard Field on the Warriors’ homecoming game Thursday night.

The Knights outgained the Warriors 428-158. O’Gorman’s defense racked up five interceptions.

Hayden Groos went 16-for-20 for 296 yards and three touchdowns. He also registered an interception on defense, which he returned 68 yards for touchdown.

The Knights led 7-0 after one quarter and outscored the Warriors 24-0 in the second quarter.

