SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND.com Livestream Game of the Week returns this Friday with a top five showdown in 11AAA high school football.

#2 O’Gorman will host #4 Lincoln on Friday and you can stream that contest on KELOLAND.com.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Patriots have lost back-to-back contests to #1 Jefferson and #3 Harrisburg. They now own a 2-2 record.

Lincoln is scoring 30 points per game this season, which is third best in 11AAA.

However, the Lincoln defense has struggled over the past two weeks allowing 71 points and the task of improving that will be challenging this week.

O’Gorman is scoring 51.8 points per game this season, which is top in 11AAA. In their three 11AAA contests, the Knights are posting an impressive 55 points per game.

OG is 3-1 and looking to continue their winning ways, but they’ve got a tough couple games yet to come. The Knights meet #4 Lincoln Friday and then turn around and play #1 Jefferson next week.

Both of those games will livestream on KELOLAND.com.

Friday’s game between the Patriots and Knights will kick-off at 6 p.m. from O’Gorman High School. You can stream the contest here:

Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.