SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AUGUSTANA) — The No. 24 Augustana women’s basketball team fell to the Mustangs of SMSU, 94-60, on Thursday night in Marshall, Minnesota.

Augustana suffers its first loss of the 2022-23 season with a 6-1 overall record and a 1-1 record in the NSIC. The Mustangs move to a 5-2 overall record with a 2-0 record in the loop.

The first half was a slow start for the Vikings. While shooting an impressive 60 percent in the field and 100 percent from behind the arc during the first quarter, Augustana struggled with turnovers creating five in the first 10 minutes.

The Vikings couldn’t catch their stride in the second quarter, only completing 7-of-19 shots in the field while allowing the Mustangs to sink 5-of-6 from the 3-point line. In the final minutes, a crucial 3-pointer from Kenzie Rensch and a layup by Aislinn Duffy cut down the Mustang lead.

While trailing 56-41 heading into halftime, Lauren Sees led the way for Augustana in scoring totaling 15 points being 7-of-12 in the field. Sees tallied two assists and tied with three Vikings in rebounds. Sees, Aby Phipps, and Michaela Jewett each collected four rebounds apiece adding to the Vikings 21 rebounds in the first half.

Augustana did see improvement in turnovers restricting five compared to the Mustangs eight in the second half.

Sees was the leading scorer for Augustana with 19 points while leading the squad with three assists. Phipps led the Vikings in rebounds tying her career-high of nine.

Up Next: The Augustana women’s basketball team hosts its cross-town foe of Sioux Falls Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in the Sanford Pentagon.