BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — South Dakota State nearly set a team field goal percentage, while a similar individual record fell, as the Jackrabbits dominated in an 89-61 victory over Montana State on Saturday in Frost Arena.



SDSU never trailed in the contest, but the Bobcats kept the margin close through the opening moments. A field goal by MSU’s Tyler Patterson made it a 9-7 score with 15 minutes, 41 seconds left in the first half.



It was all Jackrabbits from that point on.



South Dakota State pushed its lead to double digits and held a 26-16 advantage with just over 10 minutes to play. The Jackrabbits then scored 19 straight points to push their lead to 45-16.



The Jacks went into the halftime break up 49-26. SDSU was 21-for-28 (75%) from the floor to hold a 23-point edge after 20 minutes of action.



The Bobcats hit a 3-pointer to begin the second half and cut the Jackrabbits lead down to 20, but SDSU went on an 11-0 scoring run for its largest lead of 31 in the game, to put a stamp on a complete team performance.



South Dakota State finished the contest 36-for-52 from the field for a 69.2% shooting. That percentage is the second highest mark in the program’s Division I history, trailing only a 73.5% clip set in 2021. The Jackrabbits also had their second highest assist total of the season with 19.



Ten Jackrabbits scored in the win over the Bobcats.



William Kyle III led the way for SDSU with a career-high 21 points. His 9-for-9 tally from the field set a new program record for individual field goal percentage. SDSU previously had three 8-for-8 performances, with two coming from Matt Dentlinger and one by Baylor Scheierman.



Kyle III also had a team-high six rebounds along with a steal.



Zeke Mayo scored 19 points on 7 of 11 from the field, including 5-for-8 from long range. He dished out a season-high seven assists, while not committing a turnover, as well as tied for a team-best six rebounds.



Luke Appel was 5 of 5 from the field and scored 11 points for the Jackrabbits. Matthew Mors and Matt Mims each scored nine points. Charlie Easley registered five assists and five rebounds.



The Jackrabbits improved to 8-8 overall while Montana State dropped to 6-9.



Notes

South Dakota State increased its all-time series lead to 4-2 over Montana State.

The victory for the Jackrabbits added another point for The Summit League in the Big Sky-Summit Challenge conference competition.

Montana State finished the game shooting 37.5%. The Bobcats were led in scoring by Brian Goracke (13) and Eddie Turner III (10). Both teams committed 16 turnovers in the contest.

Up Next

South Dakota State gets back into Summit League play on Thursday by going on the road. The Jackrabbits are slated to take on St. Thomas in St. Paul with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m.