SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Lincoln’s standout boys basketball player JT Rock is headed for Iowa State earlier than expected to begin his college basketball career.

“Go Cyclones,” Iowa State Signee JT Rock said.

JT Rock made the decision to leave high school last week, but before he makes the journey to Ames, he’s required to do some work off the court.

“A lot that factored in was how close I was to graduating high school. So we found out that I only had to do about three or four classes for me to graduate and then I could get some credit for work hours and volunteer hours,” Rock said.

Like any basketball player taking their game to the next level, the goal is always to be one step ahead of your competition.

“Another big part of that decision was leaving home a year early and going on to college at 17, which a lot of people wouldn’t necessarily choose to do,” the Iowa State signee said.

But Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger believes JT’s early admission will grant a chance to develop his game and to become well accustomed to his new home

“Having him here early gives him a chance to play against the speed, the quickness, athleticism, it allows his body to get familiar with what the daily process is here,” Iowa State head basketball coach, T.J. Otzelberger said.

The 7-foot-1 center averaged 18 points and 10 boards per game this past season with the Patriots. Rock credits his time at Lincoln for his development ahead of college.

“Coach Halselth gave me a lot of great opportunities, being able to play as a freshman at the varsity level. And starting every game as a sophomore and starting every game as a Junior was a great opportunity for me and it helped me grow a lot. And coach Otzelberger is great, I like him a lot. He’s about the right things, and he’s based on hard work and that’s what I like,” Rock said.

JT Rock will finish up his high school degree this summer and he will be headed for Ames, Iowa in mid-August.