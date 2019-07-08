Odor’s homer sends Rangers past Twins 4-1 in 11 innings

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Rougned Odor’s three-run homer in the 11th inning gave the Texas Rangers a 4-1 win against the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

Odor’s 13th homer of the season, into the bullpens in left-center field, came off Minnesota left-hander Adalberto Mejía (0-2). Mejía walked Joey Gallo and Asdrúbal Cabrera ahead of Odor’s one-out home run.

Shawn Kelley (4-2) pitched two innings for Texas, which had lost six of its previous seven games and three straight series.

The Rangers finally broke through in a game that had been tied since the fourth inning. Danny Santana singled to drive in Gallo in the fourth with one of his four hits.

Shin-Soo Choo reached base four times before he was pinch-run for in the eighth with left ankle soreness. Choo was injured going back into first base on a pickoff attempt.

Minnesota had chances to sweep the series, but four Texas relievers kept the majors’ top offense off the board over 9 1/3 innings.

In the 10th, the Twins stranded runners on second and third base when Mitch Garver fouled out to first base.

Minnesota had runners on second and third with no outs in the fourth. But Miguel Sanó was thrown out at home trying to score on Byron Buxton’s grounder to third. Buxton stole second base, but was thrown out at third by Gallo after Max Kepler’s flyout.

The Twins scored in the second inning when Buxton tripled to the corner in left field, scoring Sanó from first base.