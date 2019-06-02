Odorizzi goes 6 scoreless, Twins hang on to beat Rays 9-7

The USD Coyotes opened the 2019 season with a 31-17 loss to Montana in the Dakota Dome last Saturday. Montana was able to convert nearly 65 percent of their third down attempts while dominating the time of possession as the Grizzlies owned the ball for nearly 36 minutes.

"We've got to play more consistently on both sides of the football. We had opportunities to get them off the field defensively, we had opportunities to put the ball in the end zone offensively and didn't get either of those accomplished in the times we need to get them done," USD Coach Bob Nielson said.