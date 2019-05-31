O'Gorman prepares for state "AA" golf tournament Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Sioux Falls, S.D. - The state "AA" golf tournament is set for next week at Cattail Crossing in Watertown, where O'Gorman will attempt to win its third straight championship.

It's been a soggy, but successful Spring for the O'Gorman girls golf team, including last week's lopsided victory at the city tournament.

"Well, you know we've got everybody back from last year, and they are really the core group of girls that played together since they were 8, 9, 10, 11 years old. They're really close-knit and I think they've really responded well," O'Gorman Head Coach Tom Jansa said.

The Knights have captured seven state championships since 2010, including back-to-back titles, and will open next week's class "AA" tournament as the favorites.

"You try not to focus on it too much, you can't get rid of it all together but golf is one match at a time, and we try to treat every match that way along the way and obviously this is our ultimate goal," Jansa said.

One of O'Gorman's biggest strengths is that any individual player can post the team's top score, creating a friendly competition among the Knights.

"It's kind of fun just to see my own teammates play well and even place in the top five. It's a lot of fun just to see how we've all improved through the years because we've been playing with each other for six years or so," O'Gorman Senior Jenna Sutcliffe said.

The names and faces change, but O'Gorman has found a winning formula.

"There's a lot of turnover and same kind of families and kids playing. It's become a tradition, and they want to work hard to keep it going," Jansa said.

"I take pride in it, I take a lot of pride in it. We've all done our part, we've all put up the scores and honestly we all work together so to be able to give that to our school, I'm very thankful for it," O'Gorman Senior Madelynne Otta said.

In addition to the state "AA" tournament, the class "A" girls play in Aberdeen, while the "B" boys and girls compete in Yankton.