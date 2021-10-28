NSIC Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll: Augie picked third, USF fifth and Northern State eleventh

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (NSIC) — The University of Minnesota Duluth was selected by the league coaches as the overall and north division preseason favorite in the NSIC for the 2021-22 season. The Bulldogs received 12 first place votes and amassed 222 points. St. Cloud State received a first place vote to rank second with 203 points while Augustana was third with 187 points and two place votes. The Vikings were the coaches’ choice to win the south division. Minnesota State was fourth with 168 points while Sioux Falls rounded out the top five with 159 points and the final first place vote.

NSIC coaches rank each team in the NSIC in the overall poll and teams from their division in the divisional poll. In the overall poll coaches rank from 1 to 15 with a first place vote receiving 15 points, second place 14, third place 13, etc. Coaches do not rank their own team or vote for their own players.



The regular season champion will be based on the 22-game NSIC schedule. Each team will play teams in their division twice (14) and teams in the other division once (8). An NSIC North and South Division Champion will also be awarded. Divisional standings will also be based on all 22 NSIC contests played. In the case of a tie, co-champions will be awarded. The 12-team NSIC / Sanford Health Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinals, Semifinals and Championships are set to take place February 26 to March 1 at the Sanford Health Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. The top two seeds in each division will receive a first round bye. First round games will be played on campus on Wednesday, Feb. 23.



The 2021-22 women’s basketball season gets underway on Friday, November 5 with the University of Mary and Minot State playing in the D2CCA Tipoff Classic in Billings, Montana, the rest of the league begins Friday, Nov. 12 while conference action begins on Tuesday, November 23.

PRESEASON PLAYER OF THE YEAR

USF’s Anna Brecht was named the South Division Preseason Player of the Year.

Anna Brecht 2020 stats: