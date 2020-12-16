NSIC Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (NSIC) – Minnesota Duluth was the unanimous choice in the north, while Minnesota State was selected in the south division of the 2020-21 NSIC Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll. The NSIC schedule will be 16-games played over 8 weeks with teams playing the same opponent at one site on back-to-back days. The season will start with two non-conference games against one NSIC out-of-division opponent. The conference schedule will then consist of 14 games with teams playing each member of its division twice. For this season, the NSIC will only crown a North Division and South Division Champion.

In the preseason voting, Minnesota Duluth picked up all seven first place votes for 49 points. St. Cloud State was second with 41 points while MSU Moorhead was third with 37 points and the other first place vote (coaches cannot vote for their own team). In the south, Minnesota State amassed 43 points and three first place votes. Augustana and Winona State tied for second with 35 points and two first place votes each. Sioux Falls was fourth with 27 points and the final first place vote.

NSIC coaches rank each team from 1 to 7 with a first place vote receiving 7 points, second place 6, third place 5, etc. Coaches do not rank their own team or vote for their own players in the preseason poll.

Minnesota Duluth and Wayne State will boast preseason players of the year as Brooke Olson was chosen in the north and Erin Norling in the south.

The NSIC / Sanford Health Men’s & Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinals, Semifinals and Championships are set to take place Thursday-Sunday, February 25-28 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The top four teams from each division will make up the eight-team field for the 2021 tournament.

2020-21 NSIC South Division Preseason Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Poll

Minnesota State (3) 43 Augustana (2) 35 Winona State (2) 35 Sioux Falls (1) 27 Southwest Minnesota State 26 Wayne State 26 Concordia-St. Paul 25 Upper Iowa 7

2020-21 NSIC North Division Preseason Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Poll