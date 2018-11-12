Sports

NSIC Sends Four Teams to NCAA Central Region Volleyball Tournament

By:

Posted: Nov 11, 2018 10:41 PM CST

Updated: Nov 11, 2018 10:41 PM CST

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The NSIC will have four teams extend their seasons as Concordia-St. Paul, Minnesota Duluth, SMSU and Northern State will continue their seasons in the NCAA Tournament. The eight-team region tournament will be held in Kearney, Nebraska on November 15-17. 

Southwest Minnesota State will be making its 15th straight NCAA tournament appearance and 16th overall in program history. CSP has made it into the NCAA Tournament field in all 16 seasons under head coach Brady Starkey and have won 11 Central Region titles during that span. CSP has gone 67-6 all-time in the NCAA Tournament and has collected nine NCAA Division II National Championships, with seven in a row from 2007-14 before claiming the last two titles. Northern State is making its fourth NCAA appearance while UMD is making its 21st NCAA appearance after making the regional 15 of the last 16 seasons. 

The championship quarterfinals, semifinals and final match will take place Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 29-Dec. 1, at the A.J. Palumbo Center in Pittsburgh, hosted by Clarion University of Pennsylvania, Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania and SportsPITTSBURGH as part of the NCAA Division II National Championship Fall Festival.

Thursday, Nov. 15
12 p.m.       No. 2 UMD vs. No. 7 UCM
2:30 p.m.    No. 3 WU vs. No. 6 NSU
5 p.m.         No. 4 CU vs. No. 5 SMSU
7:30 p.m.    No. 1 UNK vs. No. 8 HU
 
Friday, Nov. 16
5 p.m.        UMD/UCM Winner vs. WU/NSU Winner
7:30 p.m.   CU/SMSU Winner Vs. UNK/HU Winner
 
Saturday, Nov. 17
6 p.m.        Championship Match

Seed    National Rank/School/Record … Bid
1. # 3 Nebraska-Kearney (33-2) …. Automatic bid from the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association
2. # 4 Minnesota-Duluth (27-5) …. Automatic bid from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
3. # 10 Washburn (29-4) … At-Large
4. # 8 Concordia-St. Paul (22-8) …. At-Large
5. #7 Southwest Minnesota State (23-8) … At-Large
6. # 5 Northern State (26-4 …. At-Large
7. #11 Central Missouri (25-7) …. At-Large
8. Harding (27-5) … Automatic bid from the Great American Conference
 

Courtesy: northernsun.org

