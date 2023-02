SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference has released the playoff bracket for the women’s tournament.

SMSU and Northern State will each host games in the first round of the playoffs on Wednesday, February 22.

SMSU will welcome in Minnesota Crookston, while the Wolves will meet Upper Iowa.

Augustana, Minnesota Duluth, Minnesota State and St. Cloud State have each earned byes to the quarterfinals.