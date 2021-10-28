NSIC Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll: Augustana picked fourth, USF and Northern sit at 8 and 9

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (NSIC) – Minnesota State University Moorhead was selected by the league coaches as the preseason favorite in the NSIC for the 2021-22 season. The Dragons received 222 points, garnering 13 first places votes to sit 27 points ahead of second place Wayne State. The Wildcats had 195 points and two first place votes. Minnesota State was third with 192 points and the other first place vote.

In the divisional rankings, MSU Moorhead was the unanimous choice in the north, picking up all seven first place votes for 49 points. St. Cloud State was second with 36 points and the other first place vote. In the south, Minnesota State and Wayne State each had 42 points, with Wayne State collecting four first place votes and the Mavericks two. Upper Iowa was third with 39 points and the other two first place votes.



NSIC coaches rank each team from 1 to 15 with a first place vote receiving 15 points, second place 14, third place 13, etc. Coaches do not rank their own team or vote for their own players in the preseason poll.



The NSIC regular season championship will be based on the 22-game schedule. Each team will play teams in their division twice (14) and teams in the other division once (8). An NSIC North and South Division Champion will also be awarded. Divisional standings will also be based on all 22 NSIC contests played. In the case of a tie, co-champions will be awarded. The 12-team NSIC / Sanford Health Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinals, Semifinals and Championships are set to take place February 26 to March 1 at the Sanford Health Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. The top two seeds in each division will receive a first round bye. First round games will be played on campus on Wednesday, Feb. 23.



The 2021-22 men’s basketball season gets underway on Friday, October 29 with MSU Moorhead playing two games at the D2CCA Division II Tip Off Classic in Canyon, Texas , and Northern State playing on November 6-7 in St. Joseph, Missouri. The rest of the league starts on Friday, November 12. Conference action beginning on Tuesday, November 23.