NSIC announces Winter Championship formats

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (NSIC) – The NSIC has announced its formats and spectator policies for the 2020-21 winter championships. The championship formats were created with the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, and staff as the top priority. To mitigate risk, no spectators will be allowed at any NSIC Championships this winter.

“Our league is thrilled to be moving forward with our winter championships. We are fortunate to have facilities like the Sanford Pentagon, Myers Field House, and the Hubert Aquatic Center to host these championships, which are all well-seasoned in hosting events during the pandemic. The decision to not allow spectators was difficult, knowing that having family, friends, and fans at NSIC championships is an integral part of the student-athlete experience. However, given the nature and impact of bringing multiple teams to one championship site during the pandemic, it became a decision that was necessary to provide a safe environment for our student-athletes and coaches,” said NSIC Commissioner Erin Lind.

The NSIC Winter Championships include women’s swimming & diving, men’s & women’s indoor track & field and men’s & women’s basketball.

The NSIC Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships will take place February 10-13 at the Hubert Aquatic Center in West Fargo, North Dakota. Swimming prelims will take place each day at 10 a.m. and finals at 5:30 p.m. Diving will take place on Thursday and Saturday with prelims at 1 p.m. and finals in the evening with swimming events.

The NSIC Indoor Track & Field Championships will take place February 25-27 at Myers Field House in Mankato, Minnesota. The men will compete over two days, beginning on Thursday afternoon with the heptathlon events and then men’s finals on Friday. The women’s finals will take place on Saturday.

The NSIC / Sanford Health Men’s & Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinals, Semifinals and Championships will take place Thursday-Sunday, February 25-28 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The top four teams from each division will compete in the eight-team tournaments. Women’s quarterfinals are scheduled for Thursday & Friday at 10 a.m. & 1 p.m. while men’s quarterfinals will be played on Thursday & Friday at 4 & 7 p.m. Women’s semifinals will be Saturday at 10 a.m. & 1 p.m. while the men’s will be at 4 & 7 p.m. The women’s championship will be Sunday at 1 p.m. and the men to follow at 4 p.m.

“The league and its membership are grateful to all the administrators, athletic trainers, health care providers and coaches for their tireless efforts in creating various risk mitigating protocols to allow play to resume and making these championships possible. Further we extend our gratitude to our student-athletes for their patience as we have navigated this season,” stated Lind.

