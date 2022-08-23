BURNSVILLE, Minn. – The NSIC has announced the dates, formats and locations for the 2022-23 league championships and post-season tournaments.



The NSIC sponsors 18 sports, with teams advancing to post-season tournaments in the sports of soccer, volleyball, men’s & women’s basketball, baseball, softball and women’s tennis. Championship meets are held in the sports of men’s & women’s cross country, women’s swimming & diving, men’s and women’s indoor/outdoor track & field, and men’s & women’s golf. Football and wrestling regular season championships are based on regular season standings, with no NSIC post-season tournament.



All dates and times subject to change with minimal notice.

2022 Fall NSIC Championship Information

NSIC Soccer Tournament

Date(s): Monday, October 31, Fri. & Sun., November 4 & 6, 2022

Location: On campuses

Tournament Central: www.NorthernSun.org/NSICSoc



NSIC Men’s & Women’s Cross Country Championships

Date(s): Saturday, November 5, 2022

Location: Wayne Country Club – Wayne, Nebraska – Hosted by Wayne State

Championship Central: www.NorthernSun.org/NSICCC



NSIC Volleyball Tournament

Date(s): Fri.-Sun., November 11-13, 2022

Location: Gangelhoff Center – St. Paul, Minnesota – Hosted by Concordia-St. Paul

Tournament Central: www.NorthernSun.org/NSICVB



2022-23 Winter NSIC Championship Information

NSIC Women’s Swimming & Diving Championship

Date(s): Wed-Sat., February 8-11, 2023

Location: Hulbert Aquatic Center – West Fargo, North Dakota – Hosted by MSU Moorhead

Championship Central: www.NorthernSun.org/NSICSD



NSIC Men’s & Women’s Basketball Tournament

Date(s): Wed., & Sat.-Tues., February 22, 25-28, 2023

Location: 1st Rd on Campus; Qrt/Semi/Champ at Sanford Pentagon – Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Tournament Central: www.NorthernSun.org/NSICTourney



NSIC Men’s & Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championship

Date(s): Fri.-Sat., February 24-25, 2023

Location: Myers Field House – Mankato, Minnesota – Hosted by Minnesota State

Championship Central: www.NorthernSun.org/NSICIDTF

2023 Spring NSIC Championship Information

NSIC Men’s Golf Championship

Date(s): Fri.-Sun., April 21-23, 2023

Location: Adams Pointe Golf Club – Blue Springs, Missouri

Championship Central: www.NorthernSun.org/NSICMGolf

NSIC Women’s Tennis Tournament

Date(s): Fri.-Sun., April 21-23, 2023

Location: Huether Family Match Pointe – Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Tournament Central: www.NorthernSun.org/NSICTennis

NSIC Women’s Golf Championship

Date(s): Fri.-Sun., April 28-30, 2023

Location: Paradise Pointe Golf Complex – Smithville, Missouri

Championship Central: www.NorthernSun.org/NSICWGolf



NSIC Softball Tournament*

Date(s): Wed.-Sat., May 3-6, 2023

Location: RYFSA Complex – Rochester, Minnesota

Tournament Central: www.NorthernSun.org/NSICSB

*2023 Softball Tournament has been expanded to four days

NSIC Baseball Tournament

Date(s): Wed.-Sat., May 10-13, 2023

Location: Municipal/Veterans Memorial Parks, Bismarck, North Dakota – Hosted by the University of Mary

Tournament Central: www.NorthernSun.org/NSICBase

NSIC Men’s & Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championships

Date(s): Thurs.-Saturday, May 11-13, 2023

Location: Sea Foam Stadium, St. Paul, Minnesota – Hosted by Concordia-St. Paul

Championship Central: www.NorthernSun.org/NSICODTF