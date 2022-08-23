BURNSVILLE, Minn. – The NSIC has announced the dates, formats and locations for the 2022-23 league championships and post-season tournaments.
The NSIC sponsors 18 sports, with teams advancing to post-season tournaments in the sports of soccer, volleyball, men’s & women’s basketball, baseball, softball and women’s tennis. Championship meets are held in the sports of men’s & women’s cross country, women’s swimming & diving, men’s and women’s indoor/outdoor track & field, and men’s & women’s golf. Football and wrestling regular season championships are based on regular season standings, with no NSIC post-season tournament.
All dates and times subject to change with minimal notice.
2022 Fall NSIC Championship Information
NSIC Soccer Tournament
Date(s): Monday, October 31, Fri. & Sun., November 4 & 6, 2022
Location: On campuses
Tournament Central: www.NorthernSun.org/NSICSoc
NSIC Men’s & Women’s Cross Country Championships
Date(s): Saturday, November 5, 2022
Location: Wayne Country Club – Wayne, Nebraska – Hosted by Wayne State
Championship Central: www.NorthernSun.org/NSICCC
NSIC Volleyball Tournament
Date(s): Fri.-Sun., November 11-13, 2022
Location: Gangelhoff Center – St. Paul, Minnesota – Hosted by Concordia-St. Paul
Tournament Central: www.NorthernSun.org/NSICVB
2022-23 Winter NSIC Championship Information
NSIC Women’s Swimming & Diving Championship
Date(s): Wed-Sat., February 8-11, 2023
Location: Hulbert Aquatic Center – West Fargo, North Dakota – Hosted by MSU Moorhead
Championship Central: www.NorthernSun.org/NSICSD
NSIC Men’s & Women’s Basketball Tournament
Date(s): Wed., & Sat.-Tues., February 22, 25-28, 2023
Location: 1st Rd on Campus; Qrt/Semi/Champ at Sanford Pentagon – Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Tournament Central: www.NorthernSun.org/NSICTourney
NSIC Men’s & Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championship
Date(s): Fri.-Sat., February 24-25, 2023
Location: Myers Field House – Mankato, Minnesota – Hosted by Minnesota State
Championship Central: www.NorthernSun.org/NSICIDTF
2023 Spring NSIC Championship Information
NSIC Men’s Golf Championship
Date(s): Fri.-Sun., April 21-23, 2023
Location: Adams Pointe Golf Club – Blue Springs, Missouri
Championship Central: www.NorthernSun.org/NSICMGolf
NSIC Women’s Tennis Tournament
Date(s): Fri.-Sun., April 21-23, 2023
Location: Huether Family Match Pointe – Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Tournament Central: www.NorthernSun.org/NSICTennis
NSIC Women’s Golf Championship
Date(s): Fri.-Sun., April 28-30, 2023
Location: Paradise Pointe Golf Complex – Smithville, Missouri
Championship Central: www.NorthernSun.org/NSICWGolf
NSIC Softball Tournament*
Date(s): Wed.-Sat., May 3-6, 2023
Location: RYFSA Complex – Rochester, Minnesota
Tournament Central: www.NorthernSun.org/NSICSB
*2023 Softball Tournament has been expanded to four days
NSIC Baseball Tournament
Date(s): Wed.-Sat., May 10-13, 2023
Location: Municipal/Veterans Memorial Parks, Bismarck, North Dakota – Hosted by the University of Mary
Tournament Central: www.NorthernSun.org/NSICBase
NSIC Men’s & Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championships
Date(s): Thurs.-Saturday, May 11-13, 2023
Location: Sea Foam Stadium, St. Paul, Minnesota – Hosted by Concordia-St. Paul
Championship Central: www.NorthernSun.org/NSICODTF