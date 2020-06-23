Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus

In this photo taken on Sunday, June 14, 2020, Serbia’s Novak Djokovic, centre, poses with volunteers and players after the Adria Tour charity tournament in Belgrade, Serbia. Djokovic’s charity tennis exhibition series combined with an overall softening of coronavirus restrictions in Serbia has led to a spike in the number the positive cases among professional athletes. Two tennis players ranked among the top 40 in the world and five players at Serbia’s biggest soccer club have tested positive for the virus after being involved in sporting events where fans packed into the stands and social distancing was not enforced. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) – Novak Djokovic has tested positive for the coronavirus after taking part in a tennis exhibition series he organized in Serbia and Croatia.

The top-ranked Serb is the fourth player to test positive for the virus after first playing in Belgrade and then again last weekend in Zadar, Croatia. His wife also tested positive. Djokovic says “the moment we arrived in Belgrade we went to be tested. My result is positive.”

Djokovic has been criticized for organizing the tournament and bringing in players from other countries amid the coronavirus pandemic. There were no social distancing measures observed at the matches in either country.

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.