SIOUX CITY, Iowa (NORTHWESETERN) – The No. 8-ranked Northwestern College volleyball team (23-8, 11-5 GPAC) concluded the 2022 campaign with a straight sets victory over Southwestern Assemblies of God University (SAGU) (Texas) (33-2, 20-0 SAC), sending the senior class out on a winning note.

Trailing 7-5 early in the opening set, the Raiders strung together five-straight points to force a SAGU time out with the Raiders taking a 12-7 advantage. NWC would extend their lead up to 18-10. The Lions showed some fight in the latter half of the set, as Northwestern had it 23-15 but SAGU fought back to make it a 25-20 set. Macay Van’t Hul (So., Rock Valley, Iowa) would cement the Raider set win with a kill.



The Red Raiders would keep the momentum going in the second set. Northwestern would build up a 15-10 lead in the second set, forcing SAGU to use a time out as a big Bekah Horstman (Sr., Pella, Iowa) block would energize the Red Raider faithful in attendance. SAGU would again make a push, bringing it to 20-19 as head coach Kyle Van Den Bosch would use a time out. Out of the break, the Lions would score five-straight to get to set point (24-20). Northwestern would not back down to the challenge, scoring four answered of their own to tie it up at 24-24. Tied up again at 24-24, a Jazlin De Haan (So., Orange City, Iowa) kill would set the Raiders up with their own set point and an Olivia Granstra (So., Sheldon, Iowa) service ace would give the Raiders the 2-0 match lead.



The Red Raiders would jump out to an 18-10 lead in the third set and would not mess around in putting the Lions away. Out of a time out (18-10), building it to 19-10 out of a SAGU time out. Horstman would end her time as a Red Raider, doing what she’s been doing all season, putting down a big kill to end it, as the Raiders took set three 25-16 and winning the match in straight sets.

MATCH NOTES:

NWC ends their season with their 19 th sweep of the year (31 matches).

Both teams recorded six blocks, but NWC had the kills advantage (41-31).

The Raiders hit .176 to SAGU’s .064.

Alysen Dexter (11) and Jazlin De Haan (10) led the Raiders offensively, Macay Van’t Hul adding seven kills.

ties a career-high with six aces on the match. Liv Reitsma had 25 assists and Olivia Granstra had 24 digs to lead the way in the respective categories.

Northwestern ends the 2022 season on a winning note, sending the senior class out in style. The Raiders put up a 23-8 overall record and a 11-5 mark in Great Plains Athletic Conference play, securing fourth place in the toughest NAIA volleyball league.