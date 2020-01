BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) -- The Jackrabbit men's basketball team won its 20th consecutive game at Frost Arena Wednesday night, taking down North Dakota State 78-73 in front of 3,011 fans.

South Dakota State (15-8, 6-2 Summit League) shot 55.8 percent as a team and outscored the Bison by 12 in the paint as four Jackrabbits scored in double figures.