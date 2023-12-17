DURHAM, N.C. (KELO) — Northwestern is set to play for the a second title in a row Monday. The top-seeded Red Raiders are set to take on Keiser University from Florida in the NAIA championship game for a second straight season in North Carolina.

NWC has won 27 consecutive games and is looking for its first undefeated season since 1983. While Northwestern claimed a 35-25 win over the Seahawks last year, the team anticipates a different challenge this time around.

“It’s a completely new team, and we feel like we have a new team on the field as well,” Northwestern head coach Matt Mccarty said. “We know we have to play good. The team that wins tomorrow is a team that plays the best.”

“We always pick each other up,” Northwestern senior running back Konner McQuillan said. “We always know that we got each other’s back. So, kind of being able to lean on each other and off each other gives both sides of ball a lot of confidence.”

Northwestern and Keiser kick off Monday at 11 a.m. CT.