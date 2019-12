VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) – South Dakota overcame a first-set loss and defeated Central Michigan in the first round of the National Invitational Volleyball Championships on Thursday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

The Coyotes, now 28-2, moved to 11-0 on the season at home, pushing their home-court win streak to 15 with a 20-25, 25-15, 25-20, 25-19 victory over the Chippewas, the MAC West Division Co-Champions.