HURON, S.D. (KELO) — A fixture in South Dakota education is retiring; Huron School District Superintendent Terry Nebelsick's final day is June 30. He says a new chapter is upon him.

"There's a time and a season for everything," Nebelsick said. "I turn 65 this summer, we've been in school 42 out of the last 44 years across various parts of South Dakota, and when we could retire with relatively good health for our age and dedicate things more to family and adventures, so if she and I getting to travel across the United States, we just as soon do that while we're healthy, so it's time."