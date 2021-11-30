Northwestern, Dordt open pool play at NAIA National Volleyball Tournament

SIOUX CITY, Ia. (KELO) — Twenty-four teams picked up wins in the opening round of the NAIA National Volleyball Tournament back on November 20th and on Tuesday those 24 teams began round-robin pool play looking to advance to the next round.

Northwestern and Dordt each played both of their pool play matches on Tuesday.

The Red Raiders picked up a 3-0 sweep of the College of Saint Mary in their opening match. They then followed that up with a 3-2 victory over Eastern Oregon to finish pool play with a 2-0 record.

Dordt dropped its opening match to Missouri Baptist in straight sets. The Defenders bounced back with a five-set win over Central Methodist in their second match to finish pool play 1-1.

Dakota Wesleyan played just one pool play match today. The Tigers picked up a 3-0 sweep of Grand View in that match.