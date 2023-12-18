DURHAM, N.C. (KELO) — The Northwestern football team fell to Keiser University (Fla.) 31-21 in the NAIA championship game Monday. The Red Raiders’ 27-game winning streak was snapped with the loss as their bid for consecutive titles was denied.

The Seahawks raced out to a 17-0 lead in the second quarter before NWC found the endzone 29 seconds before halftime on Jalyn Gramstad’s six-yard touchdown pass to Austyn Gerard.

Trailing by 17 at the start of the fourth, Northwestern scored two TDs to pull back within 3, but Louis Lubin III returned the ensuing kickoff 77 yards for a touchdown.

Keiser outgained NWC 373-51 on the ground.

Gramstad completed 15 of his 34 pass attempts for 287 yards and two TDs. He was also the team’s leading rusher with 47 net yards.

Northwestern completed the season 14-1. This matchup was a rematch of last year’s title game, which the Red Raiders won 35-25.