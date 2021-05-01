Northwestern College football advances to NAIA national championship

SIOUX CITY, IA — Northwestern College advances to the NAIA national championship for the first time since 1984 with a dramatic 44-41 win over Morningside.

After northwestern struke first with a field goal Morningside strikes right back. Anthony sims punches it in. The PAT was good, 7-3 mustangs.

But the Radiers have an answer. Tyson Kooima finds his running back Konner Mcquillan wide open for 6, The extra point was missed, it’s 9-7 Northwestern.

Now in the 2nd half, Northwestern trailing by 2 scores when Brett Moser picks up the loose ball and takes it the distance for a Red Raiders. So it’s now a 5-point ball game.

After trading touchdowns in the fourth… Morningside going for it on fourth down in the red zone and don’t get it. So the Raiders will get the ball back down 5 with under 2 to go.

Kooima, buying time dancing in the pocket, launches deep and Michael Storey comes down with it.

Northwestern College pulls off the upset 44-41 advancing to the NAIA national championship for the first time since 1984.