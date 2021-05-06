Northwestern adjusting to life without Tyson Kooima

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KELO) — Northwestern will play Lindsey Wilson Monday night for the NAIA National Football Championship after the Red Raiders stunned top seed Morningside in the semifinals this past Saturday.

NAIA Player of the Year Tyson Kooima tossed the game winning TD to Michael Storey with 16 seconds left in the game to send the Red Raiders to the national championship , but in the play, Kooima suffered an injury that will keep him out of Monday’s national title game, so in steps Blake Fryar, who’s attempted just 14 passes all season long.

“You don’t just replace a Tyson Kooima. He’s a special young man and a special player, but nothing changes. The belief in Blake is strong from our coaching staff and from our players. Blake is a unique young man. I consider him a team leader as a second string quarterback throughout the duration of his career,” Offensive Coordinator Josh Davis said.

Northwestern and Lindsey Wilson will play Monday night for the NAIA National Championship. Kickoff is set for 6:00.