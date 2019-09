BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) -- South Dakota State women's soccer turned in an offensive showcase Saturday afternoon at Fishback Soccer Park, rolling past New Mexico State 4-0 in its nonleague finale.

The Jackrabbits (8-3) pushed their winning streak to six with a shutout victory in the first-ever GOALD Game, racking up 21 shots (10 on goal) while allowing just three shots total.