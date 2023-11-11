Aberdeen, S.D. (Northern State) – In sweeping fashion, the Northern State University volleyball team capped off the regular season with a victory over No. 14 Minnesota Duluth. With the win the Wolves solidified a fifth place standing in the NSIC with an 11-7 league record.



THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 3, UMD 0

Records: NSU 19-8 (11-7 NSIC), UMD 17-9 (10-8 NSIC)

Attendance: 474



HOW IT HAPPENED

The two teams battled 28-26 in the first set with Northern coming away on top and the Wolves continued the momentum with 25-15 and 25-22 victories in the second and third

Northern recorded a match leading 41 kills, 39 assists, and 67 digs, adding ten blocks and four aces

Offensively NSU hit .178 and defensively they held UMD to a .036 attack percentage

Natalia Szybinska led two Wolves in double figures with 13 kills and a team leading six blocks

led two Wolves in double figures with 13 kills and a team leading six blocks For the second straight match, Keri Walker averaged over 12 assists per set, notching 37 total in the win

averaged over 12 assists per set, notching 37 total in the win Abby Meister and Reese Johnson led the defense with 29 and ten digs respectively

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

Natalia Szybinska : 13 kills, 6 blocks, 2 digs

: 13 kills, 6 blocks, 2 digs Keri Walker : 37 assists, 9 digs, 4 blocks, 1 ace

: 37 assists, 9 digs, 4 blocks, 1 ace Abby Meister : 29 digs, 1 assist

UP NEXT

The NSIC Volleyball Tournament kicks off on November 14 with the quarterfinal round. Northern is slated to play St. Cloud State on the road. Start time is set for 6 p.m. in St. Cloud. For full tournament details visit the tournament page HERE.