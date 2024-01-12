ABERDEEN, S.D. (NORTHERN) — The Northern State University men’s basketball team dropped a heart breaker on Friday evening to Wayne State. The Wolves out-scored the Wildcats 51-39 in the second half, however could not overcome poor shooting in the first 20 minutes of play.

THE QUICK DETAILS
Final Score: NSU 69, WSC 70
Records: NSU 6-9 (4-5 NSIC), 10-7 (3-7 NSIC)
Attendance: 3278

HOW IT HAPPENED

  • Wayne State led 31-18 at the half as Northern State shot just 7-of-32 from the floor and 2-of-17 from the 3-point line
  • The Wolves turned things around in the second half, shooting 68.2% from the floor and 64.3% from beyond the arc
  • NSU recorded 33 rebounds, 15 assists, 11 made 3-pointers, six blocks, and three steals
  • They scored 18 points in the paint, ten points off the bench, and eight points off turnovers
  • WSC tallied 32 points in the paint, 25 off the bench, 11 points off turnovers, and seven second chance and fast break points
  • Jacksen Moni and Josh Dilling sparked the offense with 21 and 18 points respectively, each shooting over 50.0% in the game
  • Moni nearly recorded a double-double with nine rebounds and led the team with seven assists and three blocks

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

UP NEXT
The Wolves will match-up against Augustana at 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 13 to close out the weekend. For full game promotions visit nsuwolves.com/promotions