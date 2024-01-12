ABERDEEN, S.D. (NORTHERN) — The Northern State University men’s basketball team dropped a heart breaker on Friday evening to Wayne State. The Wolves out-scored the Wildcats 51-39 in the second half, however could not overcome poor shooting in the first 20 minutes of play.



THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 69, WSC 70

Records: NSU 6-9 (4-5 NSIC), 10-7 (3-7 NSIC)

Attendance: 3278



HOW IT HAPPENED

Wayne State led 31-18 at the half as Northern State shot just 7-of-32 from the floor and 2-of-17 from the 3-point line

The Wolves turned things around in the second half, shooting 68.2% from the floor and 64.3% from beyond the arc

NSU recorded 33 rebounds, 15 assists, 11 made 3-pointers, six blocks, and three steals

They scored 18 points in the paint, ten points off the bench, and eight points off turnovers

WSC tallied 32 points in the paint, 25 off the bench, 11 points off turnovers, and seven second chance and fast break points

Jacksen Moni and Josh Dilling sparked the offense with 21 and 18 points respectively, each shooting over 50.0% in the game

Moni nearly recorded a double-double with nine rebounds and led the team with seven assists and three blocks

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

Jacksen Moni : 21 points, 50.0 field goal%, 9 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 blocks

: 21 points, 50.0 field goal%, 9 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 blocks Josh Dilling : 18 points, 58.3 field goal%, 6 rebounds, 3 assists

: 18 points, 58.3 field goal%, 6 rebounds, 3 assists Augustin Reede : 9 points, 3 assists, 2 steals

: 9 points, 3 assists, 2 steals Michael Nhial : 8 points, 7 rebounds

UP NEXT

The Wolves will match-up against Augustana at 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 13 to close out the weekend. For full game promotions visit nsuwolves.com/promotions.