ABERDEEN, S.D. (NORTHERN) — The Northern State University men’s basketball team dropped a heart breaker on Friday evening to Wayne State. The Wolves out-scored the Wildcats 51-39 in the second half, however could not overcome poor shooting in the first 20 minutes of play.
THE QUICK DETAILS
Final Score: NSU 69, WSC 70
Records: NSU 6-9 (4-5 NSIC), 10-7 (3-7 NSIC)
Attendance: 3278
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Wayne State led 31-18 at the half as Northern State shot just 7-of-32 from the floor and 2-of-17 from the 3-point line
- The Wolves turned things around in the second half, shooting 68.2% from the floor and 64.3% from beyond the arc
- NSU recorded 33 rebounds, 15 assists, 11 made 3-pointers, six blocks, and three steals
- They scored 18 points in the paint, ten points off the bench, and eight points off turnovers
- WSC tallied 32 points in the paint, 25 off the bench, 11 points off turnovers, and seven second chance and fast break points
- Jacksen Moni and Josh Dilling sparked the offense with 21 and 18 points respectively, each shooting over 50.0% in the game
- Moni nearly recorded a double-double with nine rebounds and led the team with seven assists and three blocks
NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS
- Jacksen Moni: 21 points, 50.0 field goal%, 9 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 blocks
- Josh Dilling: 18 points, 58.3 field goal%, 6 rebounds, 3 assists
- Augustin Reede: 9 points, 3 assists, 2 steals
- Michael Nhial: 8 points, 7 rebounds
UP NEXT
The Wolves will match-up against Augustana at 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 13 to close out the weekend. For full game promotions visit nsuwolves.com/promotions.