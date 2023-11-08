Aberdeen, S.D. (NORTHERN STATE) — Northern State University head coach Paula Krueger announced five additions following National Signing Day. Kennedi Deckert (Brandon, S.D.), Lily Klein (Flandreau, S.D.), Carli Kuyper (Lennox, S.D.), Lucy Moore (Sioux Falls, S.D.), and Taylor Tool (Delano, Minn.) will join the Wolves in the fall of 2024.



“These five young ladies left no doubt with our coaching staff and players that they WANT to be WOLVES,” explained Krueger. “We are excited to have them in Wolves Country!!!”

Kennedi Deckert – Guard, Brandon, S.D. / Brandon Valley HS

Kennedi Deckert is a 5-foot-7 guard out of Brandon Valley High School. She is a 2-year starter and team captain for head coach, Northern State alum Mike Zerr. Deckert averages 14.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. She earned all-conference honorable mention accolades in 2022-23. In addition, Deckert is a member of the SD Network program. She is the daughter of Jill and Brent Deckert.



Krueger’s Thoughts: “Kennedi is a lefty-shooting guard with solid handles and a great 3-point stroke. She gets her shot off quick, and can get downhill and finish at the rim on a long close out. Kennedi will definitely help us space the floor.”

Lily Klein – Guard, Flandreau, S.D. / Flandreau HS

Lily Klein is a 5-foot-10 guard out of Flandreau High School. She is a 3-year starter and team captain for the Fliers under the direction of head coach Megan Severtson. As a junior, Klein averaged 10.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 73.7% from the foul line. She is a 2-time all-conference selection in 2022 and 2023. In addition, Klein is a member of the Sacred Hoops program out of Sioux Falls. She is the daughter of Luke and Amy Klein.



Krueger’s Thoughts: “Lily is a tough nosed point guard with great basketball instinct. At 5-10 her height and strength make her a very good rebounding guard. She finishes well at the rim, has a solid mid-range game, and can knock down the open three.”

Carli Kuyper – Center, Lennox, S.D. / Lennox HS

Carli Kuyper is a 6-foot-2 center out of Lennox High School. She is a 2-year starter and team captain for the Orioles under the direction of head coach Adam Quail. As a junior, Kuyper averaged 8.5 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. In addition, she is a member of the Sanford Sports Academy program. She is the daughter of Andy and Becky Kuyper.



Krueger’s Thoughts: “Carli is a rim running post that can also trail and hit the three. Once she asserts herself, she is a force to be reckoned with. With her frame and strength, she will be strong rebounder and rim protector for us.”

Lucy Moore – Guard, Sioux Falls, S.D. / O’Gorman HS

Lucy Moore is a 5-foot-7 guard out of O’Gorman High School. She is a 2-year starter and team captain for the Knights under the direction of head coach Kent Kolsrud. As a junior, Moore averaged 7.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. She was honored on the 2023 South Dakota AA All-Tournament team. O’Gorman advanced to the SD State Tournament the last three seasons, winning the State Championship in 2022. In addition, Moore is a member of the SD Network program. She is the daughter of Kristie and Keith Moore. Keith played men’s basketball for the Wolves and is a member of the NSU Athletics Hall of Fame.



Krueger’s Thoughts: “Lucy is a combo guard with the ability to create for herself and her teammates. What I have seen in Lucy is a young lady who just wants it more than her opponent. When her number is called, she knows how to put the ball in the hoop.”

Taylor Tool – Forward, Delano, Minn. / Delano HS

Taylor Tool is a 6-foot-1 forward out of Delano High School. She is a 4-year starter and team captain for the Tigers under the direction of head coach Scott Antl. Tool averages 13.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.7 steals, and 2.6 assists per game. She is a 2-time all-conference and all-area selection, as well as a 2023 all-state honoree. Tool has won conference championships in both lacrosse and volleyball for DHS. In addition, she is a member of the Crossfire program, where she landed on the All-Star Blue Star National Team and state all-tournament honorable mention team. She is the daughter of Anna and Ryan Tool.



Krueger’s Thoughts: “Taylor brings a strong presence on the block along with the ability to stretch the floor with her 3-point shooting. Her strength and grittiness will be a huge asset on the glass. Taylor adds versatility to our post group.”