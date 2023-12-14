MINOT, N.D. (NORTHERN) — The Northern State women’s basketball team took down Minot State, 67-57 on Thursday night. Rianna Fillipi notched her first double-double of the season with ten points and rebounds each.
THE QUICK DETAILS
Final Score: NSU 67, MISU 57
Records: NSU 9-2 (5-0 NSIC), MISU 3-10 (1-4 NSIC)
Attendance: 170
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Northern State notched 18 points in the first quarter, 19 in the second, 12 in the third, and 18 in the fourth; out-scoring the Beavers by ten in the first quarter
- NSU notched 30 points in the paint along with 36 rebounds off the glass and 15 assists in the win
- The Wolves shot 40.0 percent from the floor, 20.0 percent from the 3-point arc, and 82.4 percentage from the foul line
- Northern handled the ball well with eight turnovers along with scoring 23 points off Minot’s 15 turnovers
- Madelyn Bragg led the team with 23 points and eight rebounds along with draining 81.1 percent of shots from the floor
- Rianna Fillipi dished out ten rebounds to lead the team along with ten points for her first double-double of the season and five assists
NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS
- Madelyn Bragg: 23 points, 8 rebounds, 81.8 field goal %
- Rianna Fillipi: 10 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists,
- Alayna Benike: 8 points, 4 assists, 40.0 3-point %
UP NEXT
Northern State returns to action Saturday to face off against Minnesota Crookston. Tip-off time is set for 3 p.m. from Crookston, Minn. against the Golden Eagles to end the first half of the season.