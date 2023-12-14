MINOT, N.D. (NORTHERN) — The Northern State women’s basketball team took down Minot State, 67-57 on Thursday night. Rianna Fillipi notched her first double-double of the season with ten points and rebounds each.



THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 67, MISU 57

Records: NSU 9-2 (5-0 NSIC), MISU 3-10 (1-4 NSIC)

Attendance: 170



HOW IT HAPPENED

Northern State notched 18 points in the first quarter, 19 in the second, 12 in the third, and 18 in the fourth; out-scoring the Beavers by ten in the first quarter

NSU notched 30 points in the paint along with 36 rebounds off the glass and 15 assists in the win

The Wolves shot 40.0 percent from the floor, 20.0 percent from the 3-point arc, and 82.4 percentage from the foul line

Northern handled the ball well with eight turnovers along with scoring 23 points off Minot’s 15 turnovers

Madelyn Bragg led the team with 23 points and eight rebounds along with draining 81.1 percent of shots from the floor

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

UP NEXT

Northern State returns to action Saturday to face off against Minnesota Crookston. Tip-off time is set for 3 p.m. from Crookston, Minn. against the Golden Eagles to end the first half of the season.