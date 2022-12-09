Aberdeen, S.D. – The Northern State women’s basketball team fell to Minnesota Crookston on Friday evening, dropping a 61-50 contest in Wachs Arena. The Golden Eagles raced out to a 21-point lead at the halftime break behind eight first half 3-pointers. The Wolves were able to claw back into the game with a 20-3 scoring run in the second half, however, were unable to get any closer than four points.

THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 50, UMC 61

Records: NSU 6-4 (1-3 NSIC), UMC 3-7 (2-2 NSIC)

Attendance: 2,058

HOW IT HAPPENED

Northern State and Minnesota Crookston battled in a back-and-forth first quarter, however UMC’s Emma Miller knocked down a 3-pointer with 21 seconds remaining to give the Golden Eagles a 16-14 lead at the quarter break

Miller led a hot-shooting UMC team to a 21-point halftime lead as the Golden Eagles held a 23-4 advantage in the second period, Crookston shot 6-9 from beyond the arc during the quarter

A zone defense by the Wolves stifled the Golden Eagle offense in the third quarter as Northern State used a pair of fast break baskets to out-score Minnesota Crookston 12-5 in the period

A jumper by Laurie Rogers extended the NSU scoring run to 20-3 midway through the fourth quarter, the scoring run extended from the 6:02 mark in the third quarter all the way to the 5:55 mark of the fourth quarter

After trailing by as many as 22 points in the third period, a pair of free throws by Olivia Hanson cut the lead to four points with 4:38 remaining in the game, however that would be the closest the Wolves would get as the Golden Eagles closed the game on an 11-4 run

The freshmen trio of Madelyn Bragg, Olivia Hanson, and Morgan Fiedler combined to score 20 of Northern’s 32 second half points

Bragg set a new career high mark points (12) while Hanson scored her first career points and set career high marks in points (8), rebounds (4) and steals (4)

Rogers record her fourth game of the season with double digit rebounds, grabbing 12 boards in the game (6 offensive, 6 defensive); Rogers also recorded her fourth game of the season with multiple blocked shots with two against UMC

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

Madelyn Bragg: 12 points, 2 rebounds

Rianna Fillipi: 8 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals

Olivia Hanson: 8 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals

UP NEXT

Northern State will play their final home contest of the 2022 calendar year when they host Bemidji State tomorrow afternoon. The Wolves and Beavers are scheduled for a 4 p.m. tip-off in Wachs Arena.