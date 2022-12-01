Aberdeen, S.D. (NORTHERN) – The Northern State women’s basketball team dropped their first home contest of the season in Wachs Arena, falling by a score of 70-57 to UMary. The Wolves and Marauders played three quarters of back-and-forth basketball, however a 27-9 second period advantage for UMary proved too much for a Northern comeback.
THE QUICK DETAILS
Final Score: NSU 57, MARY 70
Records: NSU 6-2 (1-1 NSIC), MARY 2-2 (1-0 NSIC)
Attendance: 2,043
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Laurie Rogers and Morgan Fiedler each scored a pair of baskets in the opening quarter, however UMary was able to grab a 12-11 lead with a pair of free throws in the closing seconds of the period
- A jumper by Kailee Oliverson was able to briefly give Northern a 13-12 lead in the opening seconds of the second quarter, however five 3-pointers by the Marauders gave UMary a 19-point halftime lead
- Rogers scored five points to power the Wolves to a 10-0 run that spanned the final two minutes of the third quarter and first minute of the fourth quarter, bringing the Marauder lead back to down to 12 points
- 12 points was all the closer Northern was able to get in the fourth period, as another back-and-forth stanza resulted in only 1-point advantage for NSU
- Northern State out-scored UMary 37-31 in the second half and improved their field goal percentage from 31.0 percent in the first half to 40.6 percent in the second half
- The Wolves where +5 in the turnover margin, and out-scored the Marauders 11-6 in points off turnovers
NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS
Laurie Rogers: 18 points, 6 rebounds, 1 block
Morgan Fiedler: 11 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist
UP NEXT
Northern State will face another NSIC North Division foe on Saturday afternoon when they travel to Minot, North Dakota, to battle Minot State. The Wolves and Beavers are scheduled for a 1 p.m. tip-off at the Minot State Dome.