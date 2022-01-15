Northern State women edge USF in Aberdeen

Aberdeen, S.D. (NORTHERN)– The Northern State women’s basketball team earned the weekend sweep with a closely contested 60-59 win over Sioux Falls. The Wolves weekend sweep extended their win streak to three games, as well as maintained a perfect 3-0 record against NSIC South opponents on the season.
THE QUICK DETAILS
Final Score: NSU 60, USF 59
Records: NSU 9-7 (6-5 NSIC), USF 11-6 (6-4 NSIC)
Attendance: 2815
HOW IT HAPPENED
- In a back and forth first quarter, Northern State saw Lexi Roe and Rianna Fillip knock down three 3-point baskets enroute to a tie at 17 after one period of play
- Sioux Falls pulled ahead by as many as eight points in the second period, leading 31-23 with 4:05 remaining in the half, however the Wolves responded with a quick 3-pointer by Fillipi to help cut into the lead and get within four at the break
- After exchanging the lead three different times in the third quarter, Northern used a four point advantage in the period to tie the game back up at 47 entering the final ten minutes
- NSU jumped out to a quick four point lead in the fourth quarter, with jumpers by Haley Johnson and Laurie Rogers
- Trailing by one with under a minute to play, Northern looked inside to Rogers who had been a scoring threat all night in the paint, she would hit the game winning basket with 47 seconds remaining
- The closely contested game saw 11 lead changes and eight ties
- Rogers recorded a career high 20 points in the win, to go along with her second consecutive double-double and fourth consecutive game with five or more blocks
- Northern State shot 42.6 percent from the field, 45.5 percent from 3-point range, and 75.0 percent from the free throw line
- The Wolves held a 36-33 advantage in rebounding, and a 22-20 advantage in points in the paint
NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS
Laurie Rogers: 20 points, 10 rebounds, 6 blocks
Rianna Fillipi: 17 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists
Lexi Roe: 10 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist
UP NEXT
The Northern State women’s basketball will host Upper Iowa and Winona State next weekend for I Hate Winter. The Wolves and Peacocks will tip-off at 5:30 p.m. on Friday night, and the Wolves and Warriors are scheduled for a 4 p.m. start on Saturday afternoon.