Aberdeen, S.D. (NSU) – After seeing a pair of comeback attempts fall short in the past week, the Northern State women’s basketball team battled their way back into the win column with a 62-48 victory over Bemidji State. The Wolves used a 17-6 third quarter advantage to take a control of the game after only leading by one at the halftime break.

THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 62, BSU 48

Records: NSU 7-4 (2-3 NSIC), BSU 3-6 (0-5 NSIC)

Attendance: 2,024

HOW IT HAPPENED

Each team led by as many as five points in the opening quarter, Laurie Rogers scored four consecutive points for the Wolves to cut the Beaver lead to one after ten minutes of play

The back-and-forth action continued in the second quarter as the teams exchanged leads throughout, but a layup by Madelyn Bragg put the Wolves up one going into the halftime break

Northern shot 3-5 from 3-point range in the second period, with Alayna Benike knocking down a pair of shots from beyond the arc

Northern State broke the game open in the third quarter, opening the period on an 11-0 scoring run and holding Bemidji State scoreless for over six minutes of play

The Wolves extended the lead to as many as 15 points on multiple occasions in the fourth quarter

Rogers tied season highs in points (18) and rebounds (13), recording her fourth double-double of the season which is tied for the most in the NSIC this season

NSU converted 16 BSU turnovers into 22 points off turnovers, and held a 30-20 advantage in points in the paint

The Wolves out-rebounded the Beavers 42-35

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

Laurie Rogers: 18 points, 13 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks

Morgan Fiedler: 10 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block, 1 steal

Madelyn Bragg: 9 points, 6 rebounds, 3 blocks

UP NEXT

Northern State will travel to Minnesota next weekend, facing a pair of road tests at NSIC North Division leaders Minnesota Duluth and St. Cloud State. The Wolves will face the Bulldogs at 5:30 p.m. on Friday in Romano Gymnasium in Duluth. The Wolves will conclude the road trip on Saturday afternoon with a 3:30 p.m. tip-off against St. Cloud State in Halenbeck Hall in St. Cloud.