Northern State Volleyball falls to Wayne State in NSIC Quarterfinals

VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) — Five Coyotes scored in double-figures in South Dakota’s 83-35 victory over Briar Cliff on Thursday night inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

Thursday was a final tune-up for South Dakota (2-2) ahead of three Power 5 games on consecutive games next week in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game was an exhibition for Briar Cliff (4-2, 2-0 GPAC), who upset No. 9 Concordia last Saturday in a conference game front of their home crowd.