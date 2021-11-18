Northern State Volleyball falls to Wayne State in NSIC Quarterfinals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (NSU) — Northern State staved off elimination in the third set of Saturday’s NSIC tournament showdown with Wayne State, but could not ultimately sustain the rally, falling 3-1 to the foruth-seeded Wildcats in the opening round of the tournament at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. Wayne State claimed the win by set scores of 25-22, 25-10, 20-25 and 25-18 over the No. 5 Wolves. The loss likely ends Northern State’s 2021 season at 18-11 overall and 13-7 in league play.
QUICK HITS
- Final score: No. 4 Wayne State 3, No. 5 Northern State 1
- Records: Northern State 18-11, 13-7 NSIC; Wayne State 22-7, 14-6 NSIC
- Attendance: 345
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Wayne State commanded the early action in the match, but Northern State responded well in the third set. The Wolves hit .341 in that stanza, by far its best effort of the night at the net.
- The Wildcats, however, had the upper hand in two key statistical categories, including serve/serve receive (Wayne State had 12 aces to just two for the Wolves) and hitting percentage (.309 for the Wildcats; .250 overall for the Wolves).
- After Northern got on the board in the third set, Wayne responded with a mid-set run in the fourth, pulling away from a tightly contested affair to take a modest lead. The Wildcats pressed the issue late in the set to secure the overall victory.
STATISTICAL LEADERS
- Sally Gaul: 18 kills, 2 blocks
- Taylor Buckley: 15 kills, 10 digs
- Peyton Ellingson: 6 blocks, 2 aces
- Keri Walker: 50 assists
- Havyn Heinz: 15 digs, 1 assist