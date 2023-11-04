Winona, Minn. (NORTHERN STATE) — The Northern State University volleyball team lost a four set battle on the road at Winona State Saturday afternoon. The Wolves fell 25-23 in the opening set and rallied back for a 25-20 set two victory, before 25-16 and 25-20 losses in the final two frames.
THE QUICK DETAILS
Final Score: NSU 1, WSU 3
Records: NSU 17-8 (9-7 NSIC), WSU 18-7 (10-6 NSIC)
Attendance: 411
HOW IT HAPPENED
- The Wolves out-played the Warriors in the second set, notching 16 kills with a .386 attack percentage, however Winona State led the match in kills, assists, digs, blocks, and aces
- Northern tallied 47 kills, 40 assists, 65 digs, ten aces, and four blocks in the loss, while Winona notched 63 kills, 60 assists, 82 digs, 12 aces, and five blocks
- Morissen Samuels led the offense with 12 kills, hitting a career high .429
- Keri Walker dished out 35 assists and led the team matching her own career high of six aces
- Abby Meister and Reese Johnson led the defense with 27 and 12 digs respectively
NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS
- Morissen Samuels: 12 kills, .429 attack%
- Abby Brooks: 11 kills, .379 attack%, 3 blocks
- Keri Walker: 35 assists, 7 digs, 6 aces
- Abby Meister: 27 digs, 1 ace
- Reese Johnson: 12 digs, 2 aces
UP NEXT
Northern closes out the regular season next Friday and Saturday hosting Minnesota Stat and Minnesota Duluth. Start times are set for 6 p.m. on Friday against the Mavericks and 2 p.m. on Saturday versus the Bulldogs.