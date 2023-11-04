Winona, Minn. (NORTHERN STATE) — The Northern State University volleyball team lost a four set battle on the road at Winona State Saturday afternoon. The Wolves fell 25-23 in the opening set and rallied back for a 25-20 set two victory, before 25-16 and 25-20 losses in the final two frames.



THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 1, WSU 3

Records: NSU 17-8 (9-7 NSIC), WSU 18-7 (10-6 NSIC)

Attendance: 411



HOW IT HAPPENED

The Wolves out-played the Warriors in the second set, notching 16 kills with a .386 attack percentage, however Winona State led the match in kills, assists, digs, blocks, and aces

Northern tallied 47 kills, 40 assists, 65 digs, ten aces, and four blocks in the loss, while Winona notched 63 kills, 60 assists, 82 digs, 12 aces, and five blocks

Morissen Samuels led the offense with 12 kills, hitting a career high .429

led the offense with 12 kills, hitting a career high .429 Keri Walker dished out 35 assists and led the team matching her own career high of six aces

dished out 35 assists and led the team matching her own career high of six aces Abby Meister and Reese Johnson led the defense with 27 and 12 digs respectively

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

UP NEXT

Northern closes out the regular season next Friday and Saturday hosting Minnesota Stat and Minnesota Duluth. Start times are set for 6 p.m. on Friday against the Mavericks and 2 p.m. on Saturday versus the Bulldogs.