Northern State sweeps Augustana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Augustana volleyball team saw its seven-match win streak come to an end against No. 7 Northern State on Friday night inside the Elmen Center. The Wolves took the 3-0 victory to improve to 23-4 and 16-3 in the NSIC while the Vikings fall to 19-9 and 12-7 in the NSIC.

In the first set, the Vikings went point-for-point with the Wolves early on but a 5-1 run gave NSU a 9-5 lead forcing a timeout from the home team. Northern State continued to build off its early momentum to go on a 7-1 run to take a commanding 18-9 lead and later a 25-14 first set win.

After a service error from the Wolves gave the Vikings the opening point in the second stanza, Northern State used a 7-1 run to build a 7-2 lead forcing a timeout from Augie. Out of the timeout, the Wolves used another big run to open up a 14-5 lead. The Vikings answered back with a 4-1 lead to cut the lead to 17-12 and later 19-16 to force a Wolves timeout.

The Wolves would trade points back-and-forth with the Vikings and ultimately came away with the 25-19 set two victory.

Northern State used another quick start to the third set to jump out to an early 8-2 lead before Augustana fought back to make the score 10-9 and forced a timeout from the opposing team. The Vikings used another 5-1 run to take a 14-12 lead and held a 16-14 lead but a quick 4-0 run by the Wolves gave them the lead back at 18-16.

Augie fought back to tie things up at 20-20 and used a kill by Maddy Guetter and an attack error from NSU to take a 22-21 but Northern State finished the set a 3-1 run to take the third set and the match.

Guetter finished with a team-high nine kills while Payton Rosendahl chipped in with seven kills. Avery Thorson went over 1,000 assists on the season with 28 assists on the night and also recorded seven digs. Defensively, Erika Bute had 10 digs while Lexie Langley finished with eight digs. Thorson and Benson led the way with three blocks a piece on the night.

As a team, the Vikings finished with 44 assists and 46 kills while recording 53 digs and 4 blocks.

Up Next

The Vikings finish the regular season against MSU Moorhead on Saturday at 5 p.m. inside the Elmen Center.

–GoAugie.com–