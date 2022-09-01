ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Coming off a 7-win season, the Northern State Football team opened the 2022 season in dominating fashion, picking up a 30-0 win over Upper Iowa.

After the Wolves and Peacocks traded punts on their opening possession, Northern State would strike first when Michael Bonds found Ben Norland for a 5 yard touchdown to put the home team up 6-0.

The score would remain that way until late in the 2nd quarter. Following an interception, Northern would drive down the field and cap it off with a 22 yard Caleb Schentzel touchdown reception to make it 13-0.

Then as time expired in the opening half, Payton Eue drilled a 49-yard field goal to put the Wolves up 16-0 at the break.

Neither team would score until early in the 4th quarter, when Bonds tossed his 3rd touchdown of the game, this one a 7 yard completion to Jacob Van Landingham.

Then a little more than 3 minutes later the Wolves found pay dirt again as Brett Brenton scampered in from 11 yards out as Northern State picked up the 30-0 victory over Upper Iowa.