Aberdeen, S.D. (Northern State) – The Northern State University football team tallied a blowout victory over Minot State in the annual Gypsy Days game on Saturday, defeating the Beavers 46-9. The Wolves scored 13 points in the first, 12 in the second, and 21 in third.
THE QUICK DETAILS
Final Score: NSU 46, MiSU 9
Records: NSU 2-4 (2-4 NSIC), MiSU 0-6 (0-6 NSIC)
Attendance: 6793
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Stanley Haskins Jr. put the Wolves on the board in their first drive of the contest with an 11-yard touchdown run at 6:22
- Brett Brenton continued the Northern State attack with a 1-yard rushing score at 3:10 in the first
- The Beavers answered with a 23-yard field goal in the second, coming within ten of the Wolves; the closest they would come for the remainder of the contest
- Brenton added back-to-back scores for the Wolves in the second with a hattrick of rushing touchdowns with a 30-yard run at 5:03 and 7-yard run with 24 seconds left
- Northern led 25-3 at the half and kept the foot on the gas in the third
- Dewaylon Ingram and Dakota Larson notched back-to-back receiving touchdowns within 19 seconds of each other; Ingram tallied a 21-yard touchdowns, while Larson recorded a 34-yard score from Jacob Van Landingham
- Hank Kraft closed out the scoring for the Wolves with an 18-yard rushing touchdown, giving NSU a 46-3 lead
- Minot State added their final touchdown early in the fourth and the two teams closed out the contest 46-9
- Northern recorded a game leading 20 first downs, 217 yards rushing, 158 yards passing, and 375 yards of total offense
- The Wolves defense held the Beavers to just 71 yards rushing and forced two fumbles
- In his first collegiate start at quarterback, Van Landingham completed 11-of-12 passing attempts for 145 yards and two touchdowns
- Brenton led the rushing attack with 84 total yards and three touchdowns, averaging 6.5 yards per carry
- Larson and Ingram combined for 140 yards receiving with Larson averaging 14.2 yards per catch and Ingram averaging 17.3 yards per catch
- Payton Hughes and Trey King led the defense with eight and seven tackles respectively, while King notched a team leading 5.0 tackles for a loss and 2 forced fumbles
NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS
- Jacob Van Landingham: 145 yards passing, 91.7 pass completion percentage, 2 touchdowns
- Brett Brenton: 84 yards rushing, 3 touchdowns
- Hank Kraft: 50 yards rushing, 1 touchdown
- Stanley Haskins Jr.: 46 yards rushing, 1 touchdown
- Dakota Larson: 71 yards receiving, 1 touchdown
- Dewaylon Ingram: 69 yards receiving, 1 touchdown
- Payton Hughes: 8 tackles, 1.0 tackles for a loss
- Trey King: 7 tackles, 5.0 tackles for a loss, 2 forced fumbles
UP NEXT
Northern State travels to Southwest Minnesota State next Saturday, October 14. Kickoff time is set for 4 p.m. against the Mustangs.