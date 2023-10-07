Aberdeen, S.D. (Northern State) – The Northern State University football team tallied a blowout victory over Minot State in the annual Gypsy Days game on Saturday, defeating the Beavers 46-9. The Wolves scored 13 points in the first, 12 in the second, and 21 in third.



THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 46, MiSU 9

Records: NSU 2-4 (2-4 NSIC), MiSU 0-6 (0-6 NSIC)

Attendance: 6793



HOW IT HAPPENED

Stanley Haskins Jr. put the Wolves on the board in their first drive of the contest with an 11-yard touchdown run at 6:22

Brett Brenton continued the Northern State attack with a 1-yard rushing score at 3:10 in the first

continued the Northern State attack with a 1-yard rushing score at 3:10 in the first The Beavers answered with a 23-yard field goal in the second, coming within ten of the Wolves; the closest they would come for the remainder of the contest

Brenton added back-to-back scores for the Wolves in the second with a hattrick of rushing touchdowns with a 30-yard run at 5:03 and 7-yard run with 24 seconds left

Northern led 25-3 at the half and kept the foot on the gas in the third

Dewaylon Ingram and Dakota Larson notched back-to-back receiving touchdowns within 19 seconds of each other; Ingram tallied a 21-yard touchdowns, while Larson recorded a 34-yard score from Jacob Van Landingham

Hank Kraft closed out the scoring for the Wolves with an 18-yard rushing touchdown, giving NSU a 46-3 lead

closed out the scoring for the Wolves with an 18-yard rushing touchdown, giving NSU a 46-3 lead Minot State added their final touchdown early in the fourth and the two teams closed out the contest 46-9

Northern recorded a game leading 20 first downs, 217 yards rushing, 158 yards passing, and 375 yards of total offense

The Wolves defense held the Beavers to just 71 yards rushing and forced two fumbles

In his first collegiate start at quarterback, Van Landingham completed 11-of-12 passing attempts for 145 yards and two touchdowns

Brenton led the rushing attack with 84 total yards and three touchdowns, averaging 6.5 yards per carry

Larson and Ingram combined for 140 yards receiving with Larson averaging 14.2 yards per catch and Ingram averaging 17.3 yards per catch

Payton Hughes and Trey King led the defense with eight and seven tackles respectively, while King notched a team leading 5.0 tackles for a loss and 2 forced fumbles

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

UP NEXT

Northern State travels to Southwest Minnesota State next Saturday, October 14. Kickoff time is set for 4 p.m. against the Mustangs.