ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — The Northern State University men’s basketball team is headed to the 15th NCAA Tournament in program history, earning the second seed in the Central Region. Regional seeds were announced earlier this evening on the NCAA Selection Show.

Northern will face seventh seeded Emporia State in the opening round of the tournament hosted by Northwest Missouri State in Maryville, Missouri. First round games kick off on Saturday, March 11, with tip-off versus the Hornets scheduled for 2:15 p.m. in Bearcat Arena. The Wolves continue their post-season run with a 24-6 record this season. Emporia State holds a 22-9 record this season and went 15-7 in the MIAA, finishing third in the league.