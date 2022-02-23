ABERDEEN, S.D. (NSU) — The Northern State University men’s basketball team came back from an 11-point half time deficit to defeat Minnesota Wednesday evening. The Wolves out-scored the Mavericks 38-24 in the second half to advance in the NSIC/Sanford Health Basketball Tournament.
THE QUICK DETAILS
Final Score: NSU 65, MSU62
Records: NSU 20-11, MSU 16-10
Attendance: 696
HOW IT HAPPENED
- The game went down to the wire, however the Wolves were able to hold on to their second half lead they grabbed with just over two minutes to play
- Northern shot 40.3% from the floor and 91.7% from the free throw line, however struggled from beyond the arc shooting at a 14.8% clip
- Minnesota State out-rebounded NSU 38-to-28 in the contest, however the Wolves tallied a game high 38 points in the paint and 19 points off turnovers
- They added ten assists, nine steals, and four blocks in the win
- Two Wolves scored in double figures, while three tallied six rebounds or more
- Kailleb Walton-Blanden led the team off the bench with six points and dished out a team high three assists
- Jackson Moni and Sam Masten led the Wolves in efficiency, shooting over 50.0% from the floor with Moni going a perfect 8-of-8 from the foul line
NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS
- Jacksen Moni: 23 points, 58.3 FG%, 6 rebounds, 2 blocks, 2 steals
- Sam Masten: 18 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals
- Cole Bergan: 8 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals
UP NEXT
Northern will face second seeded Upper Iowa University at 11 a.m. on Sunday from the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.