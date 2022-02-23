ABERDEEN, S.D. (NSU) — The Northern State University men’s basketball team came back from an 11-point half time deficit to defeat Minnesota Wednesday evening. The Wolves out-scored the Mavericks 38-24 in the second half to advance in the NSIC/Sanford Health Basketball Tournament.



THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 65, MSU62

Records: NSU 20-11, MSU 16-10

Attendance: 696



HOW IT HAPPENED

The game went down to the wire, however the Wolves were able to hold on to their second half lead they grabbed with just over two minutes to play

Northern shot 40.3% from the floor and 91.7% from the free throw line, however struggled from beyond the arc shooting at a 14.8% clip

Minnesota State out-rebounded NSU 38-to-28 in the contest, however the Wolves tallied a game high 38 points in the paint and 19 points off turnovers

They added ten assists, nine steals, and four blocks in the win

Two Wolves scored in double figures, while three tallied six rebounds or more

Kailleb Walton-Blanden led the team off the bench with six points and dished out a team high three assists

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

Jacksen Moni : 23 points, 58.3 FG%, 6 rebounds, 2 blocks, 2 steals

: 23 points, 58.3 FG%, 6 rebounds, 2 blocks, 2 steals Sam Masten : 18 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals

: 18 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals Cole Bergan : 8 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals

UP NEXT

Northern will face second seeded Upper Iowa University at 11 a.m. on Sunday from the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.