Duluth, Minn. (NORTHERN) – The Northern State University men’s basketball team heading into 2023 with a 9-3 record this season, following their 75-73 victory over No. 21 Minnesota Duluth this afternoon. The Wolves gave up just three turnovers in the game and held the Bulldogs to 9-of-28 from beyond the arc.



THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 75, UMD 73

Records: NSU 9-3 (5-1 NSIC), UMD 10-3 (6-1 NSIC)

Attendance: N/A



HOW IT HAPPENED

Northern led 33-27 at the half and held Duluth at bay in the second as the Bulldogs began to storm back

UMD brought the game within two and head the ball in the final possession of the game, however solid defense by the Wolves led them to victory

The Wolves shot 40.3% from the floor, 34.3% from the 3-point line, and 52.9% from the foul line, while the Bulldogs shot 41.0% from the floor, 32.1% from the 3-point line, and 60.9% from the foul line

NSU recorded 33 rebounds, 12 assists, 12 made 3-pointers, eight steals, and four blocks, adding 22 points in the paint and 16 points off turnovers

Jacksen Moni led four Wolves in double figures with 27 points, while Sam Masten and Jordan Belka each tallied a double-double

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

Jacksen Moni: 27 points, 55.6 field goal%, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks

Sam Masten: 14 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals

Jordan Belka: 12 points, 10 rebounds, 2 blocks, 2 steals

Josh Dilling: 12 points, 50.0 field goal%, 2 assists, 2 rebounds

UP NEXT

Northern State faces St. Cloud State tomorrow afternoon on the road. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. versus the Huskies.