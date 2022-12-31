Duluth, Minn. (NORTHERN) – The Northern State University men’s basketball team heading into 2023 with a 9-3 record this season, following their 75-73 victory over No. 21 Minnesota Duluth this afternoon. The Wolves gave up just three turnovers in the game and held the Bulldogs to 9-of-28 from beyond the arc.
THE QUICK DETAILS
Final Score: NSU 75, UMD 73
Records: NSU 9-3 (5-1 NSIC), UMD 10-3 (6-1 NSIC)
Attendance: N/A
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Northern led 33-27 at the half and held Duluth at bay in the second as the Bulldogs began to storm back
- UMD brought the game within two and head the ball in the final possession of the game, however solid defense by the Wolves led them to victory
- The Wolves shot 40.3% from the floor, 34.3% from the 3-point line, and 52.9% from the foul line, while the Bulldogs shot 41.0% from the floor, 32.1% from the 3-point line, and 60.9% from the foul line
- NSU recorded 33 rebounds, 12 assists, 12 made 3-pointers, eight steals, and four blocks, adding 22 points in the paint and 16 points off turnovers
- Jacksen Moni led four Wolves in double figures with 27 points, while Sam Masten and Jordan Belka each tallied a double-double
- Moni also led the team with five made 3-pointers as six Wolves knocked one down from beyond the arc
NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS
- Jacksen Moni: 27 points, 55.6 field goal%, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks
- Sam Masten: 14 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals
- Jordan Belka: 12 points, 10 rebounds, 2 blocks, 2 steals
- Josh Dilling: 12 points, 50.0 field goal%, 2 assists, 2 rebounds
UP NEXT
Northern State faces St. Cloud State tomorrow afternoon on the road. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. versus the Huskies.