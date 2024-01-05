Mankato, Minn. (Northern State) – The Northern State University men’s basketball team faced off against the third ranked team in the country Friday evening, falling 81-66. The Wolves held with the Mavericks for a majority of the first half with Minnesota State notching their largest lead of the frame with under two minutes to play.
THE QUICK DETAILS
Final Score: NSU 66, MSU 81
Records: NSU 5-8 (3-4 NSIC), MSU 14-0 (8-0 NSIC)
Attendance: 1876
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Northern tallied 36 points in the first and 30 in the second, shooting 36.8% from the floor, 30.0% from the 3-point line, and 87.5% from the foul line
- Minnesota State recorded 43 points in the first and 38 in the second, shooting 54.2% from the floor, 31.8% from the 3-point line, and 71.4% from the foul line
- The Wolves notched a game high nine made 3-pointers and added 35 rebounds, 13 assists, three steals, and two blocks
- They scored 20 points in the paint, eight second chance points, seven points off turnovers, and seven points off the bench
- Jacksen Moni led three Wolves in double figures, notching a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds
NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS
- Jacksen Moni: 20 points, 44.4 field goal%, 11 rebounds, 2 assists
- Josh Dilling: 19 points, 46.7 field goal%, 8 rebounds, 2 assists
- Augustin Reede: 11 points, 2 assists
UP NEXT
Northern remains on the road tomorrow afternoon at Winona State. Tip-off time is set for 3:30 p.m. against the Warriors.