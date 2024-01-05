Mankato, Minn. (Northern State) – The Northern State University men’s basketball team faced off against the third ranked team in the country Friday evening, falling 81-66. The Wolves held with the Mavericks for a majority of the first half with Minnesota State notching their largest lead of the frame with under two minutes to play.



THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 66, MSU 81

Records: NSU 5-8 (3-4 NSIC), MSU 14-0 (8-0 NSIC)

Attendance: 1876



HOW IT HAPPENED

Northern tallied 36 points in the first and 30 in the second, shooting 36.8% from the floor, 30.0% from the 3-point line, and 87.5% from the foul line

Minnesota State recorded 43 points in the first and 38 in the second, shooting 54.2% from the floor, 31.8% from the 3-point line, and 71.4% from the foul line

The Wolves notched a game high nine made 3-pointers and added 35 rebounds, 13 assists, three steals, and two blocks

They scored 20 points in the paint, eight second chance points, seven points off turnovers, and seven points off the bench

Jacksen Moni led three Wolves in double figures, notching a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

Jacksen Moni : 20 points, 44.4 field goal%, 11 rebounds, 2 assists

: 20 points, 44.4 field goal%, 11 rebounds, 2 assists Josh Dilling : 19 points, 46.7 field goal%, 8 rebounds, 2 assists

: 19 points, 46.7 field goal%, 8 rebounds, 2 assists Augustin Reede : 11 points, 2 assists

UP NEXT

Northern remains on the road tomorrow afternoon at Winona State. Tip-off time is set for 3:30 p.m. against the Warriors.