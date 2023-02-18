ABERDEEN, S.D. (Northern State) – The No. 21 Northern State University men’s basketball team closed out the regular season on a high note, defeating Minot State and celebrating their NSIC Overall and North Division Championships in Wachs Arena. The Beavers kept it a close one throughout, falling by just three points in the contest.



THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 74, MiSU 71

Records: NSU 23-5 (19-3 NSIC), MiSU 10-16 (7-15 NSIC)

Attendance: 2764



HOW IT HAPPENED

Northern led 38-33 at the half and added 36 points in the second, fending off an attacking Beaver offensive in the second

Minot State out-scored the Wolves in the final 20 minutes of action, coming back twice from double figure deficits

The Wolves buckled down notching 14 points off turnovers and 12 second chance points in the win

NSU recorded 36 points in the paint, 24 points from beyond the arc, 14 points from the foul line, and seven points off the bench

Northern shot 40.0% from the floor, 29.6% from the 3-point line, and 100.0% from the foul line in the win

They out-rebounded the Beavers 35-34 and recorded 15 assists, two blocks, and two steals

Jacksen Moni led three in double figures with 21 points and a team high nine rebounds

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

Jacksen Moni : 21 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists

: 21 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists Sam Masten : 17 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists

: 17 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists Josh Dilling : 15 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists

UP NEXT

Northern State receives a bye in the opening round of the NSIC/Sanford Health Basketball Tournament and will open the post-season on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. from the Sanford Pentagon.