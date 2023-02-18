ABERDEEN, S.D. (Northern State) – The No. 21 Northern State University men’s basketball team closed out the regular season on a high note, defeating Minot State and celebrating their NSIC Overall and North Division Championships in Wachs Arena. The Beavers kept it a close one throughout, falling by just three points in the contest.
THE QUICK DETAILS
Final Score: NSU 74, MiSU 71
Records: NSU 23-5 (19-3 NSIC), MiSU 10-16 (7-15 NSIC)
Attendance: 2764
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Northern led 38-33 at the half and added 36 points in the second, fending off an attacking Beaver offensive in the second
- Minot State out-scored the Wolves in the final 20 minutes of action, coming back twice from double figure deficits
- The Wolves buckled down notching 14 points off turnovers and 12 second chance points in the win
- NSU recorded 36 points in the paint, 24 points from beyond the arc, 14 points from the foul line, and seven points off the bench
- Northern shot 40.0% from the floor, 29.6% from the 3-point line, and 100.0% from the foul line in the win
- They out-rebounded the Beavers 35-34 and recorded 15 assists, two blocks, and two steals
- Jacksen Moni led three in double figures with 21 points and a team high nine rebounds
NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS
- Jacksen Moni: 21 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists
- Sam Masten: 17 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists
- Josh Dilling: 15 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists
UP NEXT
Northern State receives a bye in the opening round of the NSIC/Sanford Health Basketball Tournament and will open the post-season on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. from the Sanford Pentagon.