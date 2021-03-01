Northern State Men cherishing their four-year run in NSIC

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Northern State Men are making a habit out of winning the NSIC Basketball Tournament, as the Wolves claimed their 4th straight title after beating MSU Moorhead 78-53 in the championship game. Mason Stark earned Tournament MVP honors while Parker Fox, Andrew Kallman and Tommy Chatman joined Stark on the all-tournament team. Though Northern STate has won 4 titles in a row, it’s not something they’re taking for granted.

“To think that I’d ever be in this position, I’d be lying. I would’ve never guessed it. I’m just incredibly blessed to be in this position with this amazing team. It’s just been an amazing four years and I couldn’t have asked for anything better,” Mason Stark said.

“As a coach you have you need to learn to value the moments with the particular group you have right now. Regardless of what happens, we know Roko is not coming, regardless of what happens, we’ll never have this special moment, with this special group, exactly like this,” Head Coach Saul Phillips said.

The Wolves will host the NCAA Tournament’s Central Region. They’ll find out what seed, and who they will play during Sunday’s selection show which begins at 9:30 p.m.