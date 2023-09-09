ABERDEEN, S.D. (NORTHERN) — The Northern State University football team dropped their 2023 home opener to (RV) Minnesota Duluth Saturday evening, after a high scoring first half by the Bulldogs. The Wolves scored in three of the four quarters, however a 35 points deficit at the half was difficult to overcome.



THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 21, UMD 41

Records: NSU 0-2 (0-2 NSIC), UMD 2-0 (1-0 NSIC)

Attendance: 5128



HOW IT HAPPENED

Colton Hackel made the first start of his Northern State career, stepping in for an injured Anthony Vespo ; Hackel ran for a game high 134 yards and passed for 224

made the first start of his Northern State career, stepping in for an injured ; Hackel ran for a game high 134 yards and passed for 224 The Bulldogs opened the contest with a bang, grabbing 21 points in the first quarter

Hackel and the Wolves tied the contest at 7-all with a rushing touchdown, however that was as close as the Wolves would get

Duluth knocked out back-to-back scores closing out the first quarter

Hackel brought the Wolves within seven early in the second quarter on his second rushing touchdown of the contest, as 8-yard attempt

UMD extended their lead in the second with two more scores, holding a 35-14 tilt at the half

Neither team broke through in the third and the Bulldogs tallied their sixth and final touchdown of the game early in the fourth; a 1-yard run by starting quarterback Kyle Walljasper

Dakota Larson tallied his touchdown in 665 days at just under six minutes in the fourth; the fourth touchdown of his career against the Bulldogs

tallied his touchdown in 665 days at just under six minutes in the fourth; the fourth touchdown of his career against the Bulldogs The Wolves recorded a game leading 22 first downs, 224 yards passing, 395 yards of total offense, and 175 return yards in the contest, however four turnovers and a lack of early defensive stability led to their demise

The offense converted on 8-of-15 third downs, 0-of-5 fourth downs, and 3-of-5 scoring chances in the red-zone

The Bulldog offense converted on 6-of-9 third down attempts and scored each of the five times they entered the red-zone

Dewaylon Ingram was just a few yards short of notching his second 100-yard game of the 2023 season, leading the team with 98 total yards

was just a few yards short of notching his second 100-yard game of the 2023 season, leading the team with 98 total yards Kegan Mountain made his Northern State debut and was an impactful player for the Wolves, racking up 163 kick return yards, averaging 27.2 yards per return with a 41-yard long

made his Northern State debut and was an impactful player for the Wolves, racking up 163 kick return yards, averaging 27.2 yards per return with a 41-yard long Drew Smook went 3-for-3 in PATs and Wade James averaged 58.5 yards per kickoff

went 3-for-3 in PATs and averaged 58.5 yards per kickoff Luke Gunderson led the defensive effort with eight tackles, including 2.0 tackles for a loss and the team’s lone sack

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

UP NEXT

Northern State returns to Dacotah Bank Stadium next Saturday versus the University of Mary. Kick-off is set for 6 p.m. against the Marauders in the 2023 Ag Bowl. For full promotional details on home games this season CLICK HERE.