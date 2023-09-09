ABERDEEN, S.D. (NORTHERN) — The Northern State University football team dropped their 2023 home opener to (RV) Minnesota Duluth Saturday evening, after a high scoring first half by the Bulldogs. The Wolves scored in three of the four quarters, however a 35 points deficit at the half was difficult to overcome.
THE QUICK DETAILS
Final Score: NSU 21, UMD 41
Records: NSU 0-2 (0-2 NSIC), UMD 2-0 (1-0 NSIC)
Attendance: 5128
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Colton Hackel made the first start of his Northern State career, stepping in for an injured Anthony Vespo; Hackel ran for a game high 134 yards and passed for 224
- The Bulldogs opened the contest with a bang, grabbing 21 points in the first quarter
- Hackel and the Wolves tied the contest at 7-all with a rushing touchdown, however that was as close as the Wolves would get
- Duluth knocked out back-to-back scores closing out the first quarter
- Hackel brought the Wolves within seven early in the second quarter on his second rushing touchdown of the contest, as 8-yard attempt
- UMD extended their lead in the second with two more scores, holding a 35-14 tilt at the half
- Neither team broke through in the third and the Bulldogs tallied their sixth and final touchdown of the game early in the fourth; a 1-yard run by starting quarterback Kyle Walljasper
- Dakota Larson tallied his touchdown in 665 days at just under six minutes in the fourth; the fourth touchdown of his career against the Bulldogs
- The Wolves recorded a game leading 22 first downs, 224 yards passing, 395 yards of total offense, and 175 return yards in the contest, however four turnovers and a lack of early defensive stability led to their demise
- The offense converted on 8-of-15 third downs, 0-of-5 fourth downs, and 3-of-5 scoring chances in the red-zone
- The Bulldog offense converted on 6-of-9 third down attempts and scored each of the five times they entered the red-zone
- Dewaylon Ingram was just a few yards short of notching his second 100-yard game of the 2023 season, leading the team with 98 total yards
- Kegan Mountain made his Northern State debut and was an impactful player for the Wolves, racking up 163 kick return yards, averaging 27.2 yards per return with a 41-yard long
- Drew Smook went 3-for-3 in PATs and Wade James averaged 58.5 yards per kickoff
- Luke Gunderson led the defensive effort with eight tackles, including 2.0 tackles for a loss and the team’s lone sack
NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS
- Colton Hackel: 224 yds passing, 134 yds rushing, 2 rushing TDs
- Dewaylon Ingram: 98 yds receiving
- Dakota Larson: 64 yds receiving, 1 TD
- Luke Gunderson: 8 tackles, 2.0 TFL of 7 yds, 1.0 sack
- Trey King: 7 tackles, 1 break-up
- Kegan Mountain: 163 kick returns yds, 27.2 yds per return
UP NEXT
Northern State returns to Dacotah Bank Stadium next Saturday versus the University of Mary. Kick-off is set for 6 p.m. against the Marauders in the 2023 Ag Bowl. For full promotional details on home games this season CLICK HERE.