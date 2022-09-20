ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Northern State moved to 2-1, following a win over Minnesota State Mankato on Saturday. The Wolves allowed 22 points late, but they were able to hang on, thanks to a late turnover.

Northern State was outscored 23-7 in the fourth quarter and overtime last season, in an eventual 40-34 loss to Minnesota State Mankato.

Fast forward to this year and the Wolves found themselves up by 23 points at home, before the Mavericks came roaring back again.

“There was definitely a moment of, not again down the stretch, after giving up a lead last year and same thing,” Northern State head coach Mike Schmidt said. “Ten points, couple minutes left in the game and there was a moment of that for me, but it was just focusing on making that one play that’s going to shift this thing and Ar’Shon had that one play.”

Mankato scored 22 points in the fourth quarter to close the gap to one point. The Mavs began a drive for the lead, but that’s when Ar’Shon Willis came up with the game sealing interception.

“Coach gave us the call. I knew that I was the free player and they’d been throwing it backside as we had to go to scramble drills and stuff,” Northern State junior defensive back Ar’Shon Willis said. “I seen the dude cut up and I seen it was overthrown, so I had to take advantage of that opportunity. I know coach had me in and he knew I could make the play. I told him before I ever went out, that I’d get the ball back for you.”

Northern State’s Ar’Shon Willis celebrates after his interception – Northern State leads the NSIC in interceptions

Northern claimed a 23-22 win, snapping a ten game losing skid to Mankato, that dated back to 1971.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback, Will Madler came into the game after the Wolves first two possessions. The Bismarck, North Dakota native tallied 142 total yards and two scores.

“We knew what our plan was with Will and as soon as he got in and took us on a scoring drive, it was alright, hand the keys over to Will and let him let us go win the game,” Schmidt said. “He made plays with his feet, he made plays with his arm, he really helped us out down the stretch and played a really solid game.”

“All fall camp, even into the season, coach has said, small opportunities lead into big ones and I just capitalized on that and tried to get the team going,” quarterback Will Madler said.

The Wolves will now look to use the momentum gained from Saturday as they prepare to face an undefeated opponent in Augustana.

“That’s the challenge with this team is can you replicate that kind of intensity and energy for the next eight weeks starting next week at Augie? I told you, we’ve got to knock off those teams,” Schmidt said. “We knocked off Sioux Falls and we knocked off Mankato in two years and now we’ve got to go at those other guys and it just so happens that one of them shows up next week down in Sioux Falls and we’ll be ready for that one.”

Northern State and Augustana will cross paths on Saturday, September 24. Kick-off is set for 1 p.m. and you can watch the game on KELOXTRA and the CW of the Black Hills.

Play-by-play will be provided by Augustana’s JJ Hartigan, with color commentary from KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.