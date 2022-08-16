ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Northern State University officials say they have ‘identified settling in the lower deck of Dacotah Bank Stadium.’

The university announced the issue via a tweet on Monday evening.

According to the tweet, Northern State is now working with the Office of State Engineers, facility architect and construction manager on the problem.

They say safety is not impacted.

A high school football game is set to be played at the stadium on Friday.

Northern State University confirmed Friday’s game between Groton and Aberdeen Roncalli will be played at Dacotah Bank Stadium.